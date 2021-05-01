The Colts selected Fries in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Fries should play tackle, but the debate becomes which side. It's possible the Penn State product could be a left tackle despite spending most of his collegiate starts on the right side. The Colts have a desperate need at left tackle with Anthony Castonzo now retired, but it's more likely Braden Smith moves over to the left side with Sam Tevi, Julien Davenport and Fries all competing for playing time on the right side.