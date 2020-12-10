Holden was restored to Baltimore's practice squad from the COVID-19 list Wednesday and subsequently signed to Indianapolis' active roster Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Holden had been unavailable since Nov. 27 because of COVID concerns, but the suddenly tackle-needy Colts jumped on an opportunity to sign the 27-year-old once he became reactivated. Starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) couldn't play Week 13 because of an MCL sprain, while backup Le'Raven Clark (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.