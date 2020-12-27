site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Will Holden: Picks up ankle injury
Holden sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Holden started in Week 16 because Anthony Castonzo (knee/ankle) was inactive and Braden Smith was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. J'Marcus Webb came in as relief for Holden.
