Mallory is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

A rookie fifth-round pick, Mallory was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but with Andrew Ogletree (concussion/coach's decision) out, he'll have a chance to make his NFL debut versus Houston. Starting tight end Kylen Granson may be limited due to a recent hamstring injury, so Mallory could see a handful of snaps in a depth role behind Granson and Mo Alie-Cox.