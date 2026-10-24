Mallory will once again operate in an expanded role after Tyler Warren (groin) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Warren will end up missing a second consecutive game while battling a groin injury, so Mallory and Mo Alie-Cox will serve as the Colts' top tight ends for Sunday's contest. Mallory turned six targets into two catches for 20 yards in a Week 6 loss to the Titans, and he finished that contest third in targets behind Keenan Allen (11) and Josh Downs (eight).