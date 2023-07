The Colts removed Mallory (foot) from the PUP list Monday morning, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The fifth-round pick can now join his teammates in practice after missing the first week of training camp. Mallory injured his foot during the offseason program and now faces an uphill battle to earn a Week 1 role for a team with Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox and Pharaoh Brown at tight end.