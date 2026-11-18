Mallory (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant for Tuesday's practice walkthrough.

Tuesday was the second straight day that the Colts held a walkthrough instead of a traditional practice, and Mallory was deemed a DNP in both cases. It's looking increasingly unlikely that the tight end will be able to play Thursday versus Houston, though he could give himself a chance to suit up if he's able to show improvement over the next day. Should Mallory be out Thursday, Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown would be the healthy tight ends behind starter Tyler Warren.