Mallory (lung) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

It's not clear when Mallory was hurt, though it may have been Sunday against Jacksonville, when he logged a season-high 11 offensive snaps and made his first catch of the campaign. With the Colts officially eliminated from playoff contention, Mallory could see more work Sunday versus Houston if he's able to suit up, but the lung issue could throw a wrench in that potential opportunity. Mallory will have two more days this week to get onto the practice field before Indianapolis assigns injury designations.