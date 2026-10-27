Mallory did not catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 13-10 loss to Minnesota.

Mallory and the other Colts tight ends worked in larger roles offensively Sunday due to the absence of Tyler Warren (groin). However, the former's 21 offensive snaps were third-most behind Mo Alie-Cox (39) and Drew Ogletree (35), and Mallory could not connect with Daniel Jones, with the third and final pass resulting in an interception by Harrison Smith. Mallory has seen nine targets over his last two games since coming off injured reserve, but his role would shrink against the Jaguars in Week 8 if Warren is given the green light to play in that contest.