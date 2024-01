Mallory drew one target in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans but did not haul it in.

Over 12 games in his rookie season, Mallory recorded 18 receptions for 207 yards on 26 targets. As a prospect, he profiled as something resembling an oversized wide-receiver more so than a traditional tight end at 6-foot-4 239 lbs. That's exactly how the Colts utilized him in 2023, and at least from an efficiency standpoint, he fared decently well.