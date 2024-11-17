Mallory (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Mallory appeared in each of the Colts' last seven games, totaling three receptions on six targets for 22 yards across 65 offensive snaps. Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree are the Colts' active tight ends for Week 11.
