Mallory (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

With Kylen Granson back in the mix after missing two games, Mallory will be the odd man out in a Colts' Week 9 tight end corps that also includes Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox. Through four contests to date, Mallory has caught three of his six targets for 55 yards.