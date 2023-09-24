Mallory is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
Mallory is a healthy scratch for Week 3 with Andrew Ogletree returning from concussion protocols. Mallory played 11 offensive snaps in Week 2 against the Texans when he caught two passes for 49 yards.
