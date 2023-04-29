The Colts selected Mallory in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Indianapolis already has one of the more crowded tight end rooms in the NFL and it gets even more so with the addition of Mallory out of Miami (FL). That said, Mallory is a different type of tight end than most of the other options in Indianapolis; he's on the smaller side (6-4, 239) in terms of frame but he was a solid producer in college with 14 career touchdowns and 115 receptions. Mallory also turned in a solid combine (4.54 40, 36-inch vertical). It's unclear how exactly Indianapolis will use him because he won't help much as a blocker, but perhaps he could earn reps as a big slot option.