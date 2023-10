Mallory had one reception for six yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

Mallory played on 15 of of the offense's 71 snaps. He went out for a pass on all 15 of his snaps, which was the second most routes among the tight ends (Drew Ogletree had 20 and Mo Alie-Cox had 13). However, that usage doesn't translate to many fantasy points as the Colts don't use tight ends much in the passing game and divide the targets among multiple tight ends.