Mallory (hamstring) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Mallory started camp on the active/PUP list due to a foot injury, but then suffered a hamstring injury and missed practice time last week. It's not clear how long he'll be out. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, is likely competing with Mo Alie-Cox and Pharaoh Brown for the team's No. 3 TE spot.