Mallory caught two of six passes for 20 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Titans.

Mallory was cleared to make his 2026 debut Sunday after missing the Colts first five games of the regular season due to a thumb injury that was severe enough for him to go on injured reserve. Although he didn't put up eye-popping stats, he led all Colts tight ends with 43 offensive snaps and finished third on the team in targets behind Keenan Allen (11) and Josh Downs (eight). Mallory's playing time would likely decrease if Tyler Warren (groin) was cleared to return for Week 7 against the Vikings on Oct. 25.