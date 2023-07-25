Mallory (foot) will begin training camp on the PUP list, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 2023 fifth-round pick has been dealing with a foot injury since the beginning of June, but it seems as if progress has been made. Indianapolis' general manager, Chris Ballard, told reporters that this is more precautionary than anything, and Mallory should be back soon. Once the rookie returns, expect him to compete for a depth role amongst a talented group of Colts' tight ends ahead of the coming season.