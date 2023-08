Mallory missed practice Saturday due to a hamstring injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Mallory started camp on the PUP list due to a foot injury, but he was able to pass a physical and be activated Monday. However, he'll now potentially miss more time as he'll work to recover from his hamstring injury. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, is likely competing with Mo Alie-Cox and Pharaoh Brown for the team's No. 3 tight-end spot.