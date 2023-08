Mallory had two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason win over Chicago.

Mallory missed the preseason opener with a hamstring injury but had a nice showing working with the second- and third-string units. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick faces an uphill battle to win a roster spot amid a crowded tight end position, but he could open the season on the active roster with Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), Jelani Woods (hamstring) and Andrew Ogletree (knee) all sidelined.