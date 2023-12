Mallory had two receptions for four yards on four targets in Sunday's overtime win at Tennessee.

A week after being a starter, Mallory was fourth among tight ends n playing time with 13 snaps on offense. All four tight ends (Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox) went on between 12 to 13 routes. It's hard to forecast any of the tight ends having a consistent role in the passing game as a result.