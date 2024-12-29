Mallory (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mallory played in the Colts' last three games and logged one catch (on two targets) for seven yards over that span. However, the 2023 fifth-round pick will be a healthy scratch for Week 17 as Indianapolis goes with Drew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson as its three active tight ends. Mallory's next chance to play will be in the Colts' regular-season finale against the Jaguars next weekend.