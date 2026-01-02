Mallory (lung) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Mallory was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss the Week 18 divisional matchup due to a lung issue. The third-year pro from Miami appeared in just two games for Indianapolis this season, catching his lone target for 16 yards across 16 offensive snaps. While Mallory is sidelined Sunday, expect Tyler Warren and Mo Alie-Cox to serve as the Colts' top tight ends.