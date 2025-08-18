The Colts signed Howard on Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

The Colts are dealing with injuries to cornerbacks JuJu Brents (hamstring), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), Kenny Moore (knee) and Johnathan Edwards (concussion), so it's an ideal landing spot for Howard. He spent the entire 2024 season out of the league after the Dolphins released Howard with a failed physical designation due to a foot injury he dealt with in 2023. Howard is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020, but he turned 32 years old last month.