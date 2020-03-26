Play

Rhodes is signing a one-year contract with Indianapolis, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2013 first-round pick, Rhodes started 97 of 104 games for Minnesota the past seven seasons, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The last one was solely a product of name recognition, as Rhodes became a major liability in coverage and finished the 2019 campaign with zero interceptions and six pass defenses in 15 games. The Vikings cut him two weeks ago, backing out after the third season of a five-year, $70.1 million contract. The soon-to-be 30-year-old now has a nice opportunity to revive his career in Indianapolis, where the recent release of Pierre Desir leaves a vacancy at one of the starting cornerback spots. Given the current roster construction, the favorites for CB snaps in Indianapolis are Rhodes, Kenny Moore (ankle) and Rock Ya-Sin, though only Moore appears truly locked in.

