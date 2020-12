Rhodes exited late in Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Coach Frank Reich noted after the game that Rhodes wasn't ruled out after his exit, per George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin. Reich's statement is a good sign as far as the cornerback's potential availability for the team's Week 15 matchup with Houston is concerned, but Rhodes' availability in practice this week should help paint a clearer picture.