Rhodes has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Jets after suffering a calf injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Rhodes suffered a calf injury during the team's Week 7 game against San Francisco. He managed to play in Week 8 and did not have an injury designation heading into Thursday's matchup with the Jets, but he appears to have aggravated the injury during the game. Positively, he will have 10 days to get healthy until the Colts next matchup against the Jacksonville.