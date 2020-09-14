Rhodes had two total tackles in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. He gave up three receptions on three targets, including a touchdown, and a NFL Passer rating against of 152.1, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rhodes went from perhaps the top cover corner in the league in his prime with the Vikings to a major liability in coverage and finished the 2019 campaign with zero interceptions and six pass defenses in 15 games. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts hoping to turn his career around, but the results from his first game were not promising.