Rhodes had one solo tackle, two defended passes and two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) during Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

Rhodes got off to a hot start Week 3, picking off Sam Darnold for a 44-yard return score on New York's first drive. His second interception of the day came with the Darnold driving in the red zone, essentially ending any chance of a Jets comeback. The veteran cornerback secured AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors due to his standout performance, and he'll now look to keep up his momentum against Nick Foles in Chicago.