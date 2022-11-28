The Colts list Ngakoue as questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers with a back injury.

Ngakoue avoided the Colts' initial Week 12 injury report, but he was added to the list Friday after he was limited in practice that day. He was then listed as a non-participant Saturday for the Colts' final practice of the week, a development that suggests he could be in danger of missing his first game of the season. The edge rusher has produced at least a half-sack in each of his last five appearances and is up to 6.5 through 11 appearances on the campaign.