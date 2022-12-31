Ngakoue (throat) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The talented pass rusher was evidently hit in the throat during Monday's loss to the Chargers, an injury that will end Ngakoue's season early. The 27-year-old tallied a team-high 9.5 sacks in his first season with the Colts and proved to be a solid offseason addition. Alongside the young and emerging Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, Ngakoue should be poised for more sack production in future seasons.
