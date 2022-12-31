Ngakoue is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Giants due to a throat injury, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Ngakoue popped up on the Colts' Week 17 injury report for the first time Friday. It's unclear when or how this throat issue first arose, as the 27-year-old defensive end still was still a full participant during the team's final practice ahead of Sunday's game. Ngakoue has recorded a team-high 9.5 sacks over 15 games during his first season with Indianapolis in 2022, so it will be worth monitoring his availability on the inactives list released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 pm E.T. kickoff. Should Ngakoue ultimately sit out, expect Ben Banogu and Dayo Odeyingbo to see increased usage opposite starter Kwity Paye.