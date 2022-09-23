Ngakoue (back) was limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Kansas City, JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reports.

The injury held Ngakoue out of practice entirely Thursday, so at least he appears to be trending in the right direction. If he's not able to suit up Sunday though, the Colts will likely lean on Tyquan Lewis for most of the reps at defensive end across from Kwity Paye.