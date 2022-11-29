Ngakoue (back) is not on the Colts' list of inactives for Monday's contest against Pittsburgh.

Ngakoue was added to Indianapolis' injury report as a limited practice participant Friday due to a back issue, and he sat out Saturday's session entirely. However, he's been cleared to take the field for Monday Night Football. DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness) is also active for the contest, so the Colts will be able to deploy their top two sackers against a Steelers squad that ranks in the bottom-fourth of the league in sacks allowed per contest this season.