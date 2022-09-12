Ngakoue started at right defensive end and had two tackles, a QB hit, two QB hurries and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Ngakoue played on 57 of the defense's 70 snaps. Ngakoue logged 10 sacks in 17 games last season, so he'll likely get to the quarterback soon. He'll be a key element for Indy's pass rush after coming over from the Raiders in a trade for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.