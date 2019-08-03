Colts' Zach Conque: Signs with Colts
Conque (undisclosed) agreed to a deal with the Colts on Saturday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Conque was waived/injured by the Jaguars on June 1,and subsequently reached an injury settlement with the team. This signing indicates he has a clear bill of health, and will now look to make an impression at Indy's camp. The 25-year-old has yet to see anytime on an NFL team's roster during the regular season, and still figures to have his work cut out for him to do so with the Colts.
