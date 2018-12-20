Pascal (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Pascal was added to the Colts' injury report Thursday, which suggests that he may have tweaked his knee in practice. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if the issue puts his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants in any danger. Pascal's 5/68/1 stat line in Week 14 looks like an outlier, with Indy wideouts not named T.Y. Hilton tough to rely on from a fantasy perspective.

