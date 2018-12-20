Colts' Zach Pascal: Added to injury report
Pascal (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
Pascal was added to the Colts' injury report Thursday, which suggests that he may have tweaked his knee in practice. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if the issue puts his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants in any danger. Pascal's 5/68/1 stat line in Week 14 looks like an outlier, with Indy wideouts not named T.Y. Hilton tough to rely on from a fantasy perspective.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...