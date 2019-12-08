Pascal caught five of nine targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

Pascal has stepped up with T.Y. Hilton (calf) sidelined. After setting a new career high with 109 receiving yards last week, Pascal pulled down his fifth touchdown of the season from 12 yards out in the third quarter. As long as Hilton remains out, Pascal is an enticing plug-in option at the wide receiver position.