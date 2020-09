Pascal looks set for a larger role with Michael Pittman out after leg surgery and Parris Campbell set to undergo knee surgery, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports. Pascal had two receptions for 34 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Pascal will become the clear No. 2 receiver next to T.Y. Hilton with Reece Fountain, Ashton Dulin and rookie Dezmon Patmon candidates to fill the No. 3 receiver role. It sounds like Pittman and Campbell (who was hurt in Week 2) will miss significant time.