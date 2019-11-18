Pascal hauled in two of his six targets for 17 yards in the team's Week 11 win against the Jaguars.

Pascal led the team with six targets but his lone significant reception came in on the team's second drive when he turned a short pass into a 14-yard gain. Though Pascal has struggled to build on his Week 9 breakout against the Steelers, he has earned at least six targets in each of his past three games. With the Colts playing their Week 12 contest against the Texans on Thursday, it's unlikely that T.Y. Hilton (groin), Parris Campbell (hand) and Devin Funchess (collarbone) will return. That should clear the way for Pascal to see plenty of volume once again.