Colts' Zach Pascal: Career game in Week 7 win
Pascal caught six of seven targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.
Pascal scored his second touchdown of the season from 11 yards out in the first quarter, then added a three-yard score in the third to surpass his total from last season. The 24-year-old wide receiver has shown flashes of ability, but he's been unable to carve out a consistent week-to-week role in a run-heavy offense that also has T.Y. Hilton as the clear alpha dog in the receiving corps.
