Pascal caught three of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Pascal got off to a great start as he hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass to help his team build a 14-point lead at halftime. He didn't do quite as much with the rest of his looks, but he still led the team in receiving yardage for the second straight game and has three touchdowns in those contests to take his total to five for the season. Pascal has emerged as a regular contributor most weeks and will look to finish the regular season on a high in next Sunday's matchup with a poor Jaguars defense.