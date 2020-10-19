Pascal had four receptions for 54 yards on seven targets, including a 17-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Pascal has been working as the No. 2 receiver with injuries to Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman (leg), but had just two targets last week amid Philip Rivers' struggles. With the Colts falling behind early Sunday, the Colts turned to the passing game with Rivers showing a significant improvement (105.4 NFL passer rating). Pascal isn't in a high volume passing offense, so he may not be a steady source of production unless the Colts are forced to catch up like Sunday.