Pascal caught three of six targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Pascal led the team in targets while tying for the lead in receptions and finishing second in yardage. He recorded a long gain of 20 yards, which tied his third-longest of the season, and converted first downs on his other two receptions as well. T.Y. Hilton (groin) left the game with an injury, which in theory created more opportunities for Pascal, but he finished with modest numbers nonetheless. Whether Hilton plays or not next Sunday against the Ravens, Pascal will face a tough matchup and probably doesn't carry much fantasy upside given the nature of the Indianapolis offense.