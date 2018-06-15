Colts' Zach Pascal: Claimed by Indianapolis
Pascal was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Friday.
Pascal was waived by the Titans on Thursday and he'll now look to hang on with the Colts in 2018. He's yet to suit up for a regular season game in his career, but if he can impress as a depth receiver in camp he could make the cut this year.
