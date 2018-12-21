Pascal (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Colts should have their full cadre of receivers available in Week 16, as Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) also avoided a designation while T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is listed as questionable but generally expected to suit up. Unless Hilton suffers a setback and is included on the inactive list, it will be difficult to count on Pascal to provide much value. Since Hilton returned from a two-game absence in Week 7, Pascal has cracked 20 receiving yards in just one of the Colts' subsequent eight contests.

