Pascal had three receptions for 19 yards, including a two-yard touchdown, on four targets in Sunday's win over the Vikings

Pascal played on 59 of the offense's 73 snaps as he was pressed into a larger role after Parris Campbell was hurt. With Campbell set to miss significant time with a knee injury, Pascal and Micheal Pittman will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver with an uncertain mix who will stay on the field in two-receiver sets.