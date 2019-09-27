Pascal could be the top wide receiver on the depth chart Sunday with T.Y. Hilton (quad) listed as doubtful on the official injury report for Sunday's game against Oakland.

Pascal has started the last two games after Devin Funchess went on injured reserve, but that hasn't translated to many targets as he has just two receptions (one for a touchdown). It may be Deon Cain and Parris Campbell who become the primary receivers Sunday even if Pascal starts again, though the Colts have spread the ball around evenly after Hilton.