Pascal hauled in six of 10 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Colts' 37-34 overtime loss to the Texans.

With a banged-up T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) playing only 48 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in the contest, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal were both pressed into more extended roles in the absence of the team's top wideout. After falling behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the Colts mostly abandoned the run game, with Rogers (eight catches for 85 yards and 11 targets) and Pascal being the main beneficiaries of Andrew Luck throwing a season-high 62 times. While both players would continue to take on increased snaps if Hilton is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Patriots, don't count on another double-digit target outing for either wideout if the game flow allows the Colts to run a more balanced offense.