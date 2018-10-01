Colts' Zach Pascal: Draws 10 targets in loss
Pascal hauled in six of 10 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Colts' 37-34 overtime loss to the Texans.
With a banged-up T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) playing only 48 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in the contest, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal were both pressed into more extended roles in the absence of the team's top wideout. After falling behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the Colts mostly abandoned the run game, with Rogers (eight catches for 85 yards and 11 targets) and Pascal being the main beneficiaries of Andrew Luck throwing a season-high 62 times. While both players would continue to take on increased snaps if Hilton is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Patriots, don't count on another double-digit target outing for either wideout if the game flow allows the Colts to run a more balanced offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...