Pascal hauled in two of seven targets for 26 yards in the team's Week 10 loss to the Dolphins.

Pascal was the victim of a poor performance by Brian Hoyer, as he finished tied for second on the team with seven targets. He also accounted for the team's longest play from scrimmage, coming on a 23-yard reception during the team's first drive of the game. If T.Y. Hilton (calf) remains out and Jacoby Brissett (knee) is able to return, Pascal could be in a good position to bounceback in Week 11 against the Jaguars.